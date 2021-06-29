TD Securities Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$51.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.
LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.21.
Shares of LIF traded down C$2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.89. 193,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,245. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.64. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$23.47 and a twelve month high of C$50.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
