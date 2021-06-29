TD Securities Raises Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$51.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight Capital raised their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.21.

Shares of LIF traded down C$2.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.89. 193,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,245. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.64. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of C$23.47 and a twelve month high of C$50.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.22.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.9100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

