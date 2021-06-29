Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $60.38. 14,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,472. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.