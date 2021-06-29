Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 62.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,140 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday.

INN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.42. 7,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,768. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

