TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,473,457,000 after acquiring an additional 963,748 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,833,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,190,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,104 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEL opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.15 and a 1 year high of $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

