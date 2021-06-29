Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $122,000 Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CoreCivic were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CXW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CoreCivic by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,035,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,539 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth about $3,759,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,652,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.08. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.