Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $96,000 Position in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LABP. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LABP opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.56 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Landos Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Landos Biopharma Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.