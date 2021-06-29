Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in June

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Tefron stock remained flat at $$6.37 during trading on Tuesday. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33. Tefron has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Tefron

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

