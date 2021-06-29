Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Short Interest Down 64.9% in June

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the May 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Tefron stock remained flat at $$6.37 during trading on Tuesday. 23 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33. Tefron has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Tefron
