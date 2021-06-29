Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TLPFY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Teleperformance to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $205.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.18. Teleperformance has a 1 year low of $124.89 and a 1 year high of $207.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $2.7837 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.