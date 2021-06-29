TERA (TERA) Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One TERA coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TERA has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TERA has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $153,814.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00143233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00168548 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,130.87 or 0.99781739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002867 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

