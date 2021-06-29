Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 136.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $35,660,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 13.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,885,000 after purchasing an additional 49,573 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,300,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,204,277,000 after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 944,099 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $630,592,000 after purchasing an additional 39,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,419 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,138 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $682.14. 270,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,450,543. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.70 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $657.13 billion, a PE ratio of 688.72, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.57.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

