Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580,276 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $50,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

