TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Million

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report $3.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $6.00 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9,325%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year sales of $29.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.66 million to $35.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $228.03 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $264.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TGTX traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 890,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,817. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 2.16. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.