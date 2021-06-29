The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “
Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,446. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.08.
In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after acquiring an additional 202,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 163,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Aaron’s
The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.
