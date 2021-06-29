The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Aaron’s Company Inc. is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through Company-operated and franchised stores as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. The Aaron’s Company Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta. “

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,446. The Aaron’s has a 12-month low of $16.20 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.08.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Aaron’s will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Aaron’s by 13.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after acquiring an additional 202,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 163,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

