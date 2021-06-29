The Berkeley Group (BKGFY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS: BKGFY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/28/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/24/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/24/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

6/24/2021 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/24/2021 – The Berkeley Group was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2021 – The Berkeley Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

The Berkeley Group stock remained flat at $$67.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 886. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.90.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.