The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $395.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $388.38.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

