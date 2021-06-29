The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-$2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $395.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $392.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies has a one year low of $268.92 and a one year high of $415.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82.
The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.
In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
Further Reading: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.