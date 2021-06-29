The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €340.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €302.19 ($355.51).

Shares of adidas stock traded down €1.50 ($1.76) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €309.85 ($364.53). 422,860 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average is €285.97. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

