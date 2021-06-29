The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,127 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $243,712,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after buying an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.