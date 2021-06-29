The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MAC. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Macerich presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $18.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in The Macerich by 150.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

