The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by London & Capital Asset Management Ltd

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 3.6% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $38,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.00. 129,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,621,981. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.07. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

