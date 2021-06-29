The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $724.62.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.89 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 164.38, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.93.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total transaction of $8,892,932.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,703,424.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,974 shares of company stock valued at $50,906,235 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

