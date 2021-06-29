The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after purchasing an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,903,000 after buying an additional 2,494,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,097,000 after buying an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.