Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $508.98. 19,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,385. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.04 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.22.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.