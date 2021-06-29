TheStreet Lowers Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

