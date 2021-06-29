TheStreet Lowers Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of LOPE stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96.
Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.
