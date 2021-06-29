Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $122.66

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$122.66 and last traded at C$122.59, with a volume of 84267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$121.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$128.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.17.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3699998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

