TOKPIE (TKP) Price Tops $0.0053 on Exchanges

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $152,204.22 and approximately $238.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.