Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Short Interest Update

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a decline of 78.2% from the May 31st total of 1,122,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTUUF opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.05.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tokyu Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

