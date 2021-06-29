Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Neutral”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.47.

TOL stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.43.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $253,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,961,226 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

