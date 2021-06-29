Toronado Partners LLC Buys 8,310 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. LendingTree makes up approximately 7.8% of Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $23,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.50.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.03. 2,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.31. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 1.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

