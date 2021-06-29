Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group reduced its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,021,000 after purchasing an additional 723,274 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 5,280.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 370,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after purchasing an additional 363,854 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,949,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,749,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,443,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,425,000 after purchasing an additional 186,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.23. The stock had a trading volume of 790 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,699. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.66 and a fifty-two week high of $185.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $247.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

