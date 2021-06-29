Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,477 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,031% compared to the typical volume of 143 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.44. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. As a group, analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.