Traders Buy High Volume of CubeSmart Call Options (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,148 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 912% compared to the average volume of 311 call options.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CUBE shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

