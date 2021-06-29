Travala.com (AVA) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. During the last week, Travala.com has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $2.31 or 0.00006513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a total market cap of $114.84 million and $3.51 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00046184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00136678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00166748 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,613.42 or 1.00282699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,653,260 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

