Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Short Interest Update

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 22,700.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

TTTPF stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Tremor International has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tremor International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing services. The company operates through three divisions: Tremor Video, RhythmOne, and Unruly. The Tremor Video division offers video advertising services. The RhythmOne division provides multiscreen advertising services. The Unruly division operates a video marketplace with approximately 2,000 direct integrations with publishers.

