Trexquant Investment LP Invests $582,000 in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Clean Harbors by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

