Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $595,000 Investment in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 210.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,843 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $19,788,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 285,555 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of IRTC opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.64 and a one year high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 1.48.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

