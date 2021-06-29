Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 167.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EVO Payments by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after acquiring an additional 357,368 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 73,053 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,735.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $109,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,467 shares of company stock worth $2,604,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

