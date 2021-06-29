Trexquant Investment LP Takes $604,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

HLT stock opened at $120.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.92. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $70.11 and a one year high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.