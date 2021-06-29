Trexquant Investment LP Takes $703,000 Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

BLI opened at $49.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.76. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. Berkeley Lights’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,843 shares of company stock worth $6,031,633. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

