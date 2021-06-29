Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INO. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after purchasing an additional 530,752 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,051.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

INO stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.