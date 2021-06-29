Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TPH traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,161. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.50. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

