Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,561 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

