Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.84. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 25.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $390,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,543.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 24,593 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,215,583.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,924. 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.