Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 300.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

