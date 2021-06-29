Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.
In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE TUP traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $38.59.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
About Tupperware Brands
Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.
