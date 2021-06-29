Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TUP shares. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan purchased 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta purchased 1,485 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761 over the last ninety days. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUP traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,950. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 2.88. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

