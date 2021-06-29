Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.86

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.72. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 4,970 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.1212 dividend. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.