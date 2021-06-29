Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twilio were worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total value of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.80.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $394.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.56 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.