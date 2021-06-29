Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $15.02.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twin Disc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 35,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the first quarter worth $3,350,000. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

