Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Short Interest Up 212.5% in June

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Twin Vee PowerCats stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. Twin Vee PowerCats has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Twin Vee PowerCats alerts:

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets recreational power catamaran boats. The company sell its boats through a network of independent dealers in North America and the Caribbean. The company is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee PowerCats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.