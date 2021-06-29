UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 328,570 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,716,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,570 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $418,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,319,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,459,000 after purchasing an additional 233,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,559,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,459,000 after purchasing an additional 325,321 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,343,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,152,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,166,000 after acquiring an additional 544,295 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.20.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

