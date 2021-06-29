UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $312.23 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Simon Property Group worth $312,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPG. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.27. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

